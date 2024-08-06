Ravenna cutting most high school bus routes due to budget issues

RAVENNA, Ohio — High school students in the Ravenna School District will have to find another mode of transportation to get to school.

The district has announced that all high school bus routes have been cut, except those that have transportation requirements written in their Individualized Education Programs.

Parent Brandi Aguilar was upset to hear about the latest cut. She feels it's putting both parents and students in a tough situation.

"What if they can't get to the school because they live too far away," she said. "Or, their parents are working two jobs, or it's raining? The kids are missing out on their school. Then, the parents are getting punished for it even though some of them are working two jobs and can't get their kid back and forth from school."

Now, Aguilar and other parents are looking into carpooling or adjusting work schedules to get their kids to school.

This isn't the first cut the district has made. According to Superintendent Ben Ribelin, the district has spent the last two years reducing its staff, contracts, and overtime to stay within budget.

In an email to News 5, Ribelin explained that the district hasn't passed a levy since 2005. That means the district's budget hasn't changed since then.

The district is now in fiscal caution, according to the Department of Education.

To prevent more cuts, the district will try to pass another tax levy come November. Ribelin said it will be about $3.25 million spread across five years.

Aguilar is one person who wants to see it pass. She's worried that more cuts will be harmful to her kids. She's asking her community to vote yes come November.

"We need to improve Ravenna," she said. "We need to improve our schools. Improving our schools improves your property values. It improves all of Ravenna, so why not get out there and vote."

Ribelin said the district will continue to evaluate staff rations, extracurricular activities and research consolidating buildings.