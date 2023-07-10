Ravenna Police traffic stop leads to meth lab discovery

A routine traffic stop Sunday afternoon ended up leading police to a home in Ravenna Township, where multiple miniature meth labs were found.

According to Ravenna Police, at around 2:22 p.m., officers pulled over a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer for a broken windshield and only one working brake light.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Drago was deployed and alerted officers to possible drugs in the truck, authorities said. Officers searched the vehicle and found two guns, suspected meth and what appeared to be improvised explosive devices. The bomb squad responded to the scene, and it was discovered that the objects weren't actually explosives.

Police arrested the 52-year-old driver, obtained a search warrant, and then went to his home in the 5500 block of State Route 14.

Inside the residence, authorities said that officers found more suspected meth and "numerous one pot style meth labs."

Authorities said the driver has since been charged with drug possession, a third-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony and illegal manufacturing of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.

