Red Line RTA train decouples near W. 98th St. station, one person taken to hospital

CLEVELAND — A train car on the Cleveland RTA's Red Line decoupled from the train Thursday afternoon near the West 98th Street Station, sending one person to the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The decoupling occurred at about 2:46 p.m., Cleveland Fire said. Passengers heard a terrible noise when the disconnection happened, our News 5 crew at the scene was told.

Cleveland Fire responded and assisted passengers exiting the car, the spokesperson said. One person was transported to the hospital via EMS, but their condition is not known at this time. No other injuries were reported and Cleveland Fire companies have cleared the scene.

Cleveland RTA initially set up alternative bus routes to replace the rail service but has since canceled the buses and begun emergency single-track operations between West 74th Street and West 117th Street.

UPDATE 2: 66R buses canceled. Emergency single track operations have been implemented between W.74th and W.117th. https://t.co/sf6DF7x5lp — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) October 21, 2021

News 5 is reaching out to RTA representatives to determine if these changes will have a significant impact on commuters heading to the Browns game or Michael Bubl´e concert in Downtown Cleveland Thursday night.

