Red Line Superior Rapid Station in East Cleveland temporarily closed after stabbing

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority police officers are investigating after an individual was stabbed at the Red Line Superior Rapid Station in East Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the station located at 3113 Superior Avenue.

According to RTA spokesperson Robert Fleig, a fight occurred at the station, and someone was stabbed during the melee. Police closed the station temporarily while they investigate.

No information was provided regarding the condition of the victim or how many people were involved in the altercation.

A News 5 photographer went to the scene shortly after it happened and saw multiple evidence markers on the ground, as well as a pool of blood, and the station was roped off with crime scene tape.

This story will be updated when we learn more about what happened.

