Refill Goodness in Lakewood recovers after fire deems it as a total loss

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Refill Goodness is a female-owned small business in Lakewood that focuses on selling zero-waste products.

Jenn Szalkowski, the owner of the Cleveland-based location, sells a variety of refillable products. She also focuses on selling in bulk cleaning supplies and body care items.

However, a fire that happened on Aug. 12 deemed the business a total loss.

“We are working to dispose of things here in the most sustainable way possible because after all we are an earth-friendly sustainable business,” she said. “So we are working hard to make sure that there is something to keep out of the landfill and find alternative ways to repurpose it in some way.”

The Cleveland location was the primary warehouse for both businesses, the other is located in Maryland.

A GoFundMe has been started to support the recovery efforts of Refill in rebuilding.

