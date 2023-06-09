Watch Now
Relieved, happy and shocked: Jimmy Dimora back home in Northeast Ohio after being released from prison

Released under CARES Act
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 16:18:59-04

CLEVELAND — Jimmy Dimora, the disgraced former Cuyahoga County commissioner who has spent more than a decade behind bars on corruption charges, is back home in Northeast Ohio after being released from prison.

News 5 media partner The Marshall Project confirmed Dimora's release, which was brought about by the CARES ACT.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which took effect during the pandemic, allowed imprisoned individuals to be placed in home confinement. Its use was extended beyond the expiration of the covered emergency period.

Upon release, Dimora was "relieved, happy and shocked," according to The Marshall Project.

He is under home confinement and staying with family.

His health has been poor for years.

Dimora was convicted of a slew of charges in 2012, which at the time was one of the largest criminal corruption cases in Ohio history. He was originally sentenced to 28 years in prison but was resentenced in June 2022 with a term reduction to 23 years— having 13 years to go.

READ MORE:

