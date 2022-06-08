Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora re-sentenced to 23 years, with 13 years left to serve

CLEVELAND — Jimmy Dimora, the former Cuyahoga County Commissioner convicted in 2012 of one of the largest criminal corruption cases in the state’s history, was re-sentenced in court Wednesday after two of the 32 counts against him were vacated by the U.S. District Court.

Dimora was re-sentenced to 23 years, down from his original 28-year sentence. He is 10 years into his sentence, with another 13 to go.

Dimora was resentenced Wednesday after counts 12 and 13, the convictions for Hobbs Act extortion and conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act extortion, were vacated.

Those two counts are related to Dimora allegedly using his influence to pressure the Parma School Board to hire a man’s daughter in exchange for the man working on an expansion to Dimora’s outdoor kitchen for no charge. The court determined that while these actions may have been a bribe, they did not constitute an “official act” under the definition narrowed by the 2016 Supreme Court decision and did not violate the Hobbs Act.

He is currently serving his sentence in Ohio’s Elkton prison.

