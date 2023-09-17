Remembering Bob Barker: Coshocton County business proudly displays autographed game show sign

Bob Barker’s reign as host of the popular game show “The Price is Right” made him an icon.

The way he interacted with contestants, his humor and work on behalf of animal rights stood out to fans across the world.

Barker’s death last month, at the age of 99, stirred up fond memories of the man and the game show.

A piece of the show’s history from the Barker era is proudly on display at Universe Bridal and Prom in West Lafayette, Ohio, in Coshocton County.

"The Price is Right" lighted sign from the Bob Barker era is proudly displayed at Universe Bridal and Prom in West Lafayette, Ohio in Coshocton County.

They have the huge lighted “The Price is Right” sign that once graced the background of the stage. The piece features Barker's autograph.

Universe Bridal and Prom Bob Barker's autograph on "The Price is Right" sign purchased at auction in 2008.

Jan Myers appeared on Good Morning Cleveland- Sunday. She’s the Director of Operations at Junction Enterprises, which owns and operates several businesses, including Universe Bridal and Prom.

After Barker’s final show in 2007, Cleveland native Drew Carey was announced as host and a new look was designed for the “The Price is Right”.

Bob McKenna of Unusual Junction said he purchased the TV symbol in 2008 from a charity auction for the Paley Center for Media in New York City.

McKenna said the sign was shipped directly from the studio in Hollywood. He said is was delivered on a semi-truck that made three stops across the country before landing in Ohio.

The sign was featured at the family-run diner but was recently moved next door to the family’s bridal and prom store.

