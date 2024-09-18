Remembering Rev. Bob Denton: Akron police chaplain pushed for victims' rights nationwide

AKRON, Ohio — To Akron Police Captain Kris Beitzel, Rev. Dr. Bob Denton was her friend, mentor and inspiration—his death at 80 leaves a void and a lasting legacy.

"I used to say that I didn't know what the world would be like without Bob in it. He was an inspiration to so many," Beitzel said. "So much good came from the fact that he was Bob."

Denton, who was a constant champion for victims' rights both locally and nationwide, died Saturday at his home in Copley Township with his wife, Marian, at his side.

Denton had a stroke in 2017 and faced health complications in the years that followed.

Denton specialized in crisis intervention and responded to tragedies all over the U.S., including Hurricane Andrew, tornadoes in Arkansas and the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

He also traveled to New York City to counsel mental health professionals who were helping the 9/11 terrorist attack victims.

Ten years later, Denton spoke with News 5 after a U.S. Navy SEAL unit killed Osama Bin Laden.

"There are some crimes that are so monstrous, so devastating that you let the government deal with them," he said.

Denton was perhaps best known for his pioneering passion at home.

In 1972, Denton enlisted colleagues from the restorative justice arena to create the Victim Assistance Program in Akron, one of the first victim service agencies in the country.

"Now, because of his impact, victims don't have to walk alone after experiencing a crisis or a tragedy," said Rebecca Cool, director of services for the Victim Assistance Program of Summit County.

Denton was also the first board president of the National Organization for Victim Assistance. Cool said before Denton's efforts, there was little help for crime and trauma victims.

"When I think of Dr. Bob Denton, I think of being a pioneer and really laying the blueprint for what we know, both locally and nationally, for what it means to really respond to people who've experienced crisis, violence and tragedy," Cool said.

Denton was a reserve officer with Akron police and the department's chaplain for over 40 years.

In addition, he oversaw several programs to help people in need at the Furnace Street Mission, which his father opened.

One of the programs initially called the Safety Forces Chaplaincy Center, heavily focuses on mental health help for first responders.

The program continues today and operates out of the Red Cross building on West Market Street under the name The Bob Denton Safety Forces Support Center.

"The unique trauma that responders face, Bob understood," Beitzel said. "He was way ahead of his time long before these kinds of courses and training were mandated in police academies."

For many, Denton comforted and empowered people by finding the right words in the most difficult times.

"Bob is the epitome of a legacy of where you will be remembered by the way that you made people feel," Cool said.

Beitzel said she'll never forget her friend, who did so much for many people: "I don't think you can put a word, or words, to what he means to the community. The world is a better place because Bob was here and he has left his mark."

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik issued the following statement about Denton:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Rev. Dr. Bob Denton. Dr. Denton was a pioneer in the victim's rights movement, and in addition to being our Akron Police Department chaplain for over 40 years, he also founded the Safety Forces Support Center, where first responders can get support for mental, physical, or emotional health concerns. We thank Dr. Denton for all he did for Akron Police and Fire personnel and our entire community. My condolences go out to his family and friends.”



Calling hours for Denton are Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Billows Funeral Homes in Fairlawn. His funeral is on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Akron.