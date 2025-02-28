Watch Now
Report of flood from ice jam on Grand River as Flood Warning is in effect

A Painesville city spokesperson told News 5 that the city is aware of flooding on the Grand River caused by ice jams.

A Flood Warning was issued for Lake County from 1:08 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Fairport Harbor fire chief reported an ice jam along the river with flooding.

News 5 has reached out to neighboring cities and has a crew en route to find out more information.

The NWS asked anyone near the area to report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement.

News 5 Meteorologist Trent Magill was monitoring the ice jam earlier Friday morning.

Large ice jam along Grand River in Painesville Friday morning
