Active shooter call at Coventry High School was hoax, authorities say

Law enforcement officials descended on Coventry High School Tuesday afternoon after an active shooter was reported on campus, but it was later determined the 911 call was a hoax.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, at around 1 p.m., a caller said that students at the school had been shot and the shooter was hiding in a bathroom.

The school district placed the campus on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

The sheriff's office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement and firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after.

Authorities said the school was evacuated and searched. No victims or shooter were discovered.

The school district said all students and staff are safe

"It appears at this time to be a hoax," said Inspector Bill Holland, Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Police have been responding today to swatting calls in Ohio and across the country, including 30 school districts in Iowa.

