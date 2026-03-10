Rescue truck ready for a new mission

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — One owner, low miles, built to save lives. A 1993 International Rescue Master Truck is on the auction block. The Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire rescue truck could be yours for the right price.

“Vintage, yes,” said Chief James Pechatsko, Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department.

The classic Mentor-on-the-Lake fire rescue squad is up for auction on the Municibid.

"This is a very creative way. Also, the city ordinance stipulates that we have to sell our surplus equipment through an auction website,” said Pechatsko.

The bidding starts at $10,000.

"The governments get to keep 100% of the proceeds of their items, which they can use to reinvest into their communities,” said Greg Berry, founder and CEO Municibid.

Berry said 7,000 government agencies across the country use the site to auction off items that are no longer needed. The auction for the vintage Mentor-on-the-Lake truck ends on March 20.