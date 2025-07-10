Residents in Lorain frustrated over construction project

LORAIN, Ohio — A road project in the City of Lorain is taking longer than expected.

Construction along Yorktown and Longbrook roads was supposed to be done late last month. It's still causing a lot of headaches, with many people unable to use their driveways.

Several viewers reached out to News 5 about the frustration. When News 5 visited the site Wednesday morning, crews had shut down the southbound lane as crews were working to repair the subbase of the road. Driveways for about 20 homes were still blocked off with orange barrels.

Lorain City Councilman Joshua Thornsberry tells us the project is currently three weeks behind schedule because of a number of issues, including Yorktown Road being worse than expected. There have also been five water main breaks since construction started.

Thornsberry said the most recent happened over the Fourth of July weekend, and residents were without water for three or four days.

"We've caused three extra weeks of headaches for the people that are living there right now," he said. "But, hopefully, we will have a nice quality road when their grandkids are driving on it in 40 years."

Thornsberry said that if everything goes as planned over the next eight days, construction on the southbound lane of Yorktown Road is expected to be finished by Friday, July 18.

Work will then shift to the north side of the road starting July 21. Thornsberry said this will be a lot less impactful on residents because most of the driveways are on the south side of the road.

When completed, Thornsberry said the nearly $1 million project will fix Yorktown and Longbrook roads, which were in bad shape due to a lot of flooding because of their location near Beaver Creek. Eighty percent of the project is being funded by state money.