Restaurants and bars profiting from first week of sports betting, while others still wait for kiosks

CLEVELAND — The first week of sports betting in Ohio is almost in the books. This weekend fans continued packing bars and restaurants to place bets.

Paninis in Westlake has a kiosk, while many other bars and restaurants in Northeast Ohio continue to wait for their equipment.

“Went pretty well, said Gabriel, a first time better. “It was easy. Just go on the screen. Bet $20, so hopefully I’ll make some money. Clicked the over on the browns, hopefully they win.”

More than 300 Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants received their Type C Sports Gaming Host License from the Ohio Lottery. Owner of The Flying Rib, Johnny DiMassa, said each day that passes without his equipment his business is losing money.

“We receive a percentage of what the sales are and same will go with the sports betting,” said DiMassa. “They were supposed to be up and running January 1st. Not here, look around."

Corky's in Lakewood is in the same situation.

“We have not received them yet," said Jordan Elliot, Corky’s Assistant Manager. "I think there was some communication saying we might get them, then it was like woah psych. We aren’t getting them yet.”

For Paninis line cook, Matthew Stark, the kiosk at work is tempting.

“I just did one today actually, did a couple college ones,” said Stark. "Who knows, we’ll see, trying to win some money.”

Stark is riding high from his latest winning streak.

“I did one on Fan Goal and I won $700, but I’m hoping to win on this machine here and continue the good luck,” Stark added.

DiMassa is hopeful for some of Stark's luck in the next few weeks, since that’s when the Ohio lottery said the kiosks should be up and running.

“With the Super Bowl the first week of February, if we don’t have it by then, it’s not going to make us very happy,” DiMassa said.

