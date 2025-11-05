RESULTS: High-profile school, levies and mayoral races

Thousands of Northeast Ohioans cast their ballots Tuesday, deciding mayoral races, school levies, police and fire issues and more.

There were numerous races that News 5 was watching for their impact on communities. Here are the unofficial results.

Mayoral Elections

Cleveland mayoral and city council races

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb cruised through the mayoral race with almost 50 points over his challenger, Lavern Gore (75% to 25%). Bibb's reelection will give him another four years in office.

"The work remains now more than ever to make sure that the next generation of our children, regardless of what zip code they come from, have access to a good, high-quality education in our city," Bibb said during his victory speech.

Cleveland Heights mayor

Cleveland Heights residents elected Jim Petras as their new mayor, the second in the city's history (55%-45%)

This comes after its first mayor, Seren Kahlil, was recalled by over 6,000 voters. His removal came months after frustrations stemming from a delayed 2024 budget and high staff turnover.

Petras said he's hopeful, though, to turn things around.

"I think Cleveland Heights is ready to turn the page and start a new chapter. So many people feel like our city is stagnant, and I am so excited about the possibility of moving our city forward," Petras said Tuesday night.

East Cleveland mayor

Sandra Morgan is now East Cleveland's newest mayor after an 84% win over former mayor Lateek Shabazz's 16%, according to unofficial results.

Morgan was appointed interim mayor in February after former Mayor Brandon King was charged with corruption. Shabazz replaced her in July after a state court ruled that, as a city council president, he was in line after King.

Morgan spoke to News 5 Tuesday night, and she said she's ready to get back to work.

"The talking time is over. It's time to go. It's time to really make East Cleveland come alive," Morgan said.

School Levies

Lorain City school levies

The Lorain City School District passed Issues 21 and 22, which will continue existing funding levels previously approved by voters, without increasing costs for residents.

The school district faced additional cuts if the levies were rejected, as millions of dollars have been trimmed from the Lorain City Schools budget in recent years.

Lorain City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham said the renewal levies will make sure existing funding continues for critical student support services and other programs currently in place.

Parma School District levy

History has repeated itself. Parma City Schools failed to pass an emergency operating levy that district leaders said was critical to avoid cuts and closures (58% to 42%).

Dr. Scott Hunt, the district's newest superintendent, said program cuts, changes within the district, potential layoffs, as well as pay-to-play sports could all be coming since the levy failed.

The majority of voters said no to what would have been a property tax increase in Parma.

They have not passed new money in about 15 years. This means cutting teachers, classes and extracurriculars.

Ashtabula City Schools levy

Ashtabula Area City Schools filed a lawsuit against an insurance company following a roof collapse at Lakeside High School last year.

A levy was put on the ballot to get money to help rebuild the roof as the lawsuit unfolds, but in a 79% to 21% vote, Ashtabula residents said no to passing it.

The school will continue the court battle with Liberty Mutual, as the company has refused to pay for the damage repairs.

County Levy

Issue 1 in Lorain County

Lorain County voters did not pass the levy that would raise the sales tax to fund the Lorain County Sheriff's Office and the county jail.

Lorain County residents spend an average of $485 monthly on taxable goods and services. The proposed increase would have added an average $1.21 to monthly expenses.

Voters gave the tax increase a hard no, with 81% against and 19% for it.

