Rising tariffs drive up the cost of formalwear, Cleveland shop owners say

CLEVELAND — From prom night to wedding day, formalwear is often one of the biggest and most emotional purchases people make. But as tariffs and shipping costs climb, local shop owners say the price of that perfect gown or suit is going up, too.

At La Femme Couture in Cleveland, owner Sabah Herbawi says she’s working hard to keep her racks affordable, even as costs rise.

“Prices have changed. This comes with the tariffs [and] the shipping,” Herbawi explained.

She estimates dress costs are up about 25%. While some of that has been passed along to customers, she says she absorbs much of it herself.

“We eat a lot of the costs to be honest with you,” she said.

Herbawi keeps a stock of more than 1,500 dresses—everything from sparkling prom gowns to elegant options for the mother of the bride. She works with about 80 suppliers worldwide, and while some clothing is made in the U.S., much is imported from overseas.

It’s a similar story at Maestro Tailor, a custom suit shop in Downtown Cleveland. Owner Mark Srour says the tariffs hit him hard when fabric bills started rolling in.

For 12 years, he has sourced fine fabrics from around the world, particularly Europe. This year, he says, the increase has been impossible to ignore.

“Fabric has went up more than 35%. Supplies? some of them like 50%,” Srour said.

Both Herbawi and Srour say they’re absorbing as much of the added expense as possible, leaning on loyal, repeat customers and long-term supplier relationships.

Herbawi says she’s also offering something shoppers are taking advantage of more than ever: “We do have a payment plan as well so that helps people out.”

For consumers, there are still ways to cut costs. Experts recommend:



Shop early to lock in prices before another round of increases.

to lock in prices before another round of increases. Consider off-season shopping —winter is typically the best time to find deals on formalwear.

—winter is typically the best time to find deals on formalwear. Ask about payment plans or financing options if available.

While formal clothing remains a luxury purchase, shop owners say they’ll keep finding ways to help customers look their best, without too much sticker shock.