Rittman planning to honor Sgt. Scott Ries with scholarship and commemorative day

RITTMAN, Ohio — Three months after Sgt. Scott Ries was killed in the line of duty, the Rittman community continues to find meaningful ways to honor his life, service and lasting impact.

Plans are underway to establish a scholarship in Ries’ name and to designate a commemorative day for him in November.

For his wife, Michelle Ries, the continued support from friends, neighbors and community organizations has been a source of comfort as she and her family navigate life without him.

“I miss him more than anything,” Michelle Ries said. “It’s hard. It’s hard in many different ways.”

Community members have been rallying around both his family and the family of Christine McWilliams and her daughter, McKinley, who were also victims in the tragic incident.

Michelle said her husband was known for connecting with people throughout every part of his life, whether with his family, his friends or the residents he served as a longtime Rittman police officer.

“I feel that he’s with us,” she said. “We’re definitely reconnecting and remembering.”

Mayor Rudy Arnold said the city will formally recognize Ries’ contributions by proclaiming Nov. 13 as “Scott Ries Day.” He would have turned 55 on that day.

“I think it’s something we have to do to make sure that the memory of Scott and what he sacrificed for this community is remembered,” Arnold said.

Ries was killed in July while responding to a 911 call at a Rittman home. Authorities said Christine McWilliams and her 13-year-old daughter, McKinley, were shot inside the residence by Christine’s ex-boyfriend, Brandon Fazekas.

Ries was also shot during the incident and later died at an Akron hospital. The Summit County Medical Examiner said that Fazekas died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the months since the tragedy, community support has remained strong.

On Saturday, the Rittman Moose Lodge 860 hosted a fundraiser featuring dozens of gift baskets to raise money for both the Ries and McWilliams families.

“I went to high school with Christy and have some fond memories with her as well,” Arnold said.

Family friend Melissa Shows said the support is vital for Michelle and her family.

“Michelle and her family need the support,” Shows said. “They need that emotional connection, and they deserve it for the sacrifices that they’ve had.”

The Moose Lodge is also creating an annual scholarship in Ries’ honor. The scholarship will help students from the Rittman area who are interested in pursuing careers as first responders.

“Scott was a very important guy to this community,” said Ernie Cox, vice president of Moose Lodge 860. “Everybody loved him. We all miss him, and we don't want his memory to be forgotten.”

For Michelle Ries, the scholarship, fundraisers and commemorative day are reminders of the connections her husband made throughout his life and career.

“I certainly just want everyone that has reached out and participated and thought of our family and tried to do their part in what they feel is helpful for us— to share that love— we feel it.”