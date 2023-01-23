River otters spotted in Portage County's Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources caught several river otters in action in the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve, according to a Facebook post.

River otters are native to Ohio and were abundant centuries ago, but they started to disappear from Ohio as early as the 1900s due to hunting and habitat changes.

Find more information on the adorable river otter's presence in Ohio here.

