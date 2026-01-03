Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Riverside School Board votes to bring back superintendent

The school board in the Riverside Local School District has voted to begin the process of bringing its superintendent back.
This comes after a proposal was put forward in November to fire Superintendent Christopher Rateno, claiming his job performance was unsatisfactory.

The board put him on leave, drawing protest from the community.

At a special meeting Friday night, two newly elected members joined the board and voted to stop the effort to fire Rateno.

The board will hold a special meeting this month to complete the process. It also voted to undo several financial decisions made by the previous board last year.

