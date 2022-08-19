Rock the Block bringing South Euclid community together

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Rock the Block in South Euclid is kicking off their 7th year where they bring the community together for food, music and games.

Lisa Engel, owner of Engel's Sports Bar and Grill, is cooking up a storm in preparation for the block party.

“It’s me. I prep everything, I cook everything, I do all the orders,” said Engel.

While she’s not sharing any of her passed down secret recipes, Engel has been sharing a piece of her childhood with the community she now calls home for more than 6 years.

“My mom was great cook and so was my grandma, my grandma really taught me how to cook,” said Engel.

Though the pandemic was different and a little tough she made it through. For the first time, she’ll be joining a list of businesses in the South Euclid area, who have the same love for the community that she does.

“Rock the Block is a community event that we started in 2015 where we serve vendors for businesses in the community. We want to promote everything that's good in South Euclid,” said Tony Caroscio Rock the Block Organizer.

Caroscio says they created the event years ago with the South Euclid motto in mind.

“We're all in this together. You know, that's one of the mottos we have, our big motto was come together and thrive,” said Caroscio.

So for two days they are pulling businesses and community members together for the biggest party filled with music, games and can’t forget the food.

Which gives people like Lisa Engel the opportunity to get her name out there, get to know her neighbors and of course, give them a taste of some homemade Jamaican cooking.

“I’m closer to Cleveland Heights because of my location. So, I’m on the outskirts. So, I think this would be a great opportunity to introduce me to the community,” said Engel.

Rock the Block will be Saturday and Sunday in front of St. John Lutheran Church.

