Rocks is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Rocks:

This weekend, we will feature Rocks. This squishy 1-year-old pit mix is sure to win you over. Rocks is very laid back and has loved everyone he has had the chance to meet. He's a great walker, well-mannered, and loves to be right by your side. Rocks enjoys going on adventures and would make the perfect buddy to take along with you. He has been living in an office at the shelter and has been an absolute pleasure to hang out with. Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

