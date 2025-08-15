Rocky River Brewing Company seeks help for employees after devastating fire

The Rocky River Brewing Company is asking for help for its employees after a devastating fire ripped through its building on Center Ridge Road on June 24.

Employees are no longer receiving paychecks since the fire shut the brewery down.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the staff workers as they wait for the restaurant to reopen.

Rocky River Police dispatch reported in June that nearby roads were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The restaurant released the following statement on the day of the fire:

Our hearts are heavy today, but more than anything, we are grateful. Grateful that everyone is safe. Grateful for the outpouring of love from our friends, family, and community.



A sincere thank you to the incredible firefighters and first responders who acted so quickly and bravely.



We will share updates as we have them, but for now, just know how much your support means to us.



With love and thanks, The Brew Co. Family

It's believed to have been accidental, and it's unclear when the brewery will reopen.