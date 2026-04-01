Rocky River faces flooding following severe storms

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Flood advisories are still in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties following a severe storm that traveled through the area Tuesday night.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw was in Rocky River Wednesday evening as flooding continued in the city.

At the Rocky River Reservation, a road was closed after being covered by water all day.

She spoke to a resident who said this is the worst he's seen in years.

"I was blown away. My family they aren't big weather enthusiast but they were even blown away by how high it is," said Elijah Miller, North Olmstead resident.