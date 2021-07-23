Rocky River police urge residents to lock cars and homes

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — After a car stolen from Rocky River was recovered on Wednesday, police are reminding residents to lock up their cars and homes.

According to Rocky River police, the thief used car keys to steal the vehicle. Officers also learned that a car left unlocked down the street at a nearby home was entered, but that vehicle was not taken despite there being valuables in view.

The stolen car was later recovered. Police said they found three other stolen vehicles from the Cleveland area where they found the missing Rocky River car.

Detectives said there are two takeaways from this incident:

The items inside of the unlocked vehicle entered were not taken, it appears the criminals were specifically intending to steal vehicles.

There was no forced entry on either vehicle, and it appears these were crimes of opportunity.

"We politely ask you to do us two favors; lock your homes and vehicles, and if you see something say something. You know the neighborhood you live in, you know the normal people and vehicles. If you see something out of place call us, we will come and check it out! Don’t worry about bugging us, we want to be bugged! That’s why you pay high taxes," Rocky River police said.

