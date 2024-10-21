Roof collapses at Canton heating and cooling company after fire Sunday night

The Canton Fire Department is investigating a fire at Hey Neighbor Heating and Cooling Sunday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., the department was dispatched to Wallace Avenue for the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire coming through the roof and out of the side of the building, Canton Fire said.

The roof and part of the North wall collapsed within five minutes of the department being there, Canton Fire said. There were also several explosions inside the building.

Two firefighters were hurt on the scene, one of which was unable to continue working on the fire, Canton Fire said.

The department is now investigating the cause of the fire and working to assess the damages.