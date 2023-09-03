CLEVELAND — It’s another day at the Cleveland National Air Show.

Some people like Salvador Gutierrez have been coming for a long time, but he said this year has a special meaning.

“One of my sons, he is pursuing a career to be a pilot, a commercial pilot and yesterday (Saturday), he passed the first part of the private pilot license,” Gutierrez said.

You might not have a special connection like Gutierrez, but there are some unique planes to see, like an almost 80-year-old aircraft.

Rosie's Reply makes its debut at the Cleveland National Air Show

First officer James Brady says it’s Rosie’s Reply’s first year at the show, flying in all the way from the Metro Detroit area.

“It’s a living history, so we bring it around and show it off and explain where it was at and what it does,” said Rosie’s Reply First Officer, James Brady.

Brady says what also is unique about this plane is how it was used and then preserved all these years later.

“This airplane actually flew in a war off of the island of Corsica, and it bombed in Strava, Italy, so it actually did eight bombing missions, and then after the war, it ended up in Canada, and then we got it into the museum, so it’s great. We did four years of restoration, and now we show it off to the people,” said Brady.

If you weren't able to come to the show this weekend, the organizers invite you to come out on Labor Day to be amazed at all they have to offer.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.