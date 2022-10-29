Roxy Anne is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Roxy Anne is a 12-year-old Terrier American Pit Bull mix. She has been with the APL for just a month now and is mild-mannered and quiet.

Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Roxy Anne and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

