Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Roxy Anne is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

Roxy Anne is a Terrier American Pit Bull mix
Roxy Anne is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week. Roxy Anne is a 12-year-old Terrier American Pit Bull mix. She has been with the APL for just a month now and is mild-mannered and quiet.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 10:36:21-04

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Roxy Anne is a 12-year-old Terrier American Pit Bull mix. She has been with the APL for just a month now and is mild-mannered and quiet.

image (10).png

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Find out more about Roxy Anne and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Monday Night Football on News 5!

Watch Monday Night Football on News 5!