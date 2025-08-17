Runners rock Cleveland in annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Marathon, News 5K

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was more than a museum of music legends Sunday morning; it was the starting line for thousands of runners.

The Rock Hall served as the backdrop for the annual Rock & Roll Half Marathon, 10K, News 5K and relay. This year’s race included live bands along the route, “rockin’” T-shirts and medals for finishers, and a post-race party at Nuevo.

Several familiar faces from News 5 joined the crowd, including anchors Rob Powers, Katie Ussin and reporter Bob Jones, who took part in the News 5K.

For many runners, the live music made the event stand out.

“Having them play… I was kind of singing along with them a bit when I was running by,” said Riley Miller, who placed in the 5K. “It was a good time.”

Half-marathon runners also received free entry into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, adding to the experience of what has become one of Cleveland’s most high-energy summer traditions.

The half-marathon winner, Nate Foddrill of St. Louis, said the course doubled as a city tour.

“It was awesome! It was much cooler than I was expecting. I didn’t have a lot of expectations and this is my first time to Cleveland,” Foddrill said. “So, it was a great course. I got to see a lot. Got to run by the water. It was an awesome course.”