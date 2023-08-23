Safety concerns at Lorain's Mile-Long Pier prompt changes

LORAIN, Ohio — A popular attraction in Lorain has been attracting trouble recently. After a series of overnight disturbances at Mile-Long Pier this summer, the Lorain Port and Finance Authority is making some adjustments to improve safety.

Port Authority Executive Director Tom Brown was not available for an on-camera interview Wednesday but told News 5 that large groups of cars have been parking at the end of the pier’s long North parking lot and leaving litter, causing disturbances and, in some cases, violence.

The issues prompted the Port Authority, which owns the property, along with Oasis Marinas at Port Lorain and the Lorain Police to roll out several changes.

Starting in early August, parking in the North parking lot has been restricted to the general public after dusk. Marina slip holders can still access the lot, which Brown said will eventually require a key fob to enter through a gate.

Additionally, Lorain Police have been increasing patrols of the area, and all of the organizations have been monitoring surveillance video throughout the pier.

In a statement to the public earlier this month, Brown detailed his ties to the pier and memories of fishing there as a child. He also explained the Port Authority’s decision:

We value and appreciate all our law-abiding guests and many of you share some deep connection with the pier and its many memories. We just need to do our best to eliminate the nonsense that has become dangerous to each of you.



This is not in any way closing the pier to the fishing community or to anyone else. You can park in the south lot and walk out to where you would like to fish or view the lake. Many parks are closed completely after dark, but we are in no way trying to do that currently.





We ask for some patience as we continue to evaluate this issue with our partners at Oasis Marinas at Port Lorain and the Lorain Police Department but remain committed to continued public access to our Great Lake.

The changes have been received with mixed reactions. Fisherman Arthur Smith said he’s noticed the rise in crime near the pier this summer and started fishing less after dark.

“I would fish right over here with the Husky Jerk and catch walleye at night. But the world’s getting crazy. So I’d rather play it safe and fish in the day,” he said.

Smith, 62, has been fishing from the pier since he was 10 years old. He told News 5 that he appreciates the efforts to make the area safe for visitors, but he also recognizes the challenges closing the parking lot could create for some boaters and anglers.

“It makes it harder on the older people who have to walk down here now. Not myself, but quite a few friends can’t be here now,” he said.

Brown reiterated the Port Authority’s goal to preserve public access to Mile-Long Pier. Smith said he hopes it continues to be a place for everyone to enjoy safely.

“It has a lot to offer; it really does. I come out here, and the first thing I do is thank the Lord for all we’ve got,” he said.

