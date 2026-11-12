Safety monitoring lapse leads to CMSD third grader bringing gun into school

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan District confirms "the potential for a much serious incident" existed after a Oliver H. Perry Pre-K through 8 student had a gun on campus Tuesday.

Parents were provided notice through a letter sent home in students' backpacks Tuesday afternoon.

It says:

Dear O.H. Perry Families,



I am writing to inform you of a security issue that took place earlier today at OH Perry. A scholar came to school today with a firearm. Fortunately, no one was injured. The weapon was seen by an adult, seized, and secured by CMSD Safety & Security Personnel. The Cleveland Division of Police was immediately notified and responded. They are in contact with the student’s parent and will investigate the incident.



We are relieved that everyone is safe. However, the potential for a much more serious incident existed, and I wanted to share this information and our concern with you. As a result of this incident, we are immediately reviewing the safety and security measures at our school entrances to ensure that thorough metal-detecting and appropriate search procedures are in place.



Please reiterate to your child that firearms are extremely dangerous and absolutely cannot and must not be brought to school. Additionally, please remind your child that, if they see or are shown a firearm, they should immediately inform an adult. We will also be emphasizing this message to scholars.



The safety and well-being of our scholars and staff remain the District's highest priority. We are committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and supportive learning environment for all. Oliver H. Perry School Principal Roy James

The school did not go into a lock down on Tuesday. I asked why, and a spokesperson told me because there was no awareness of a sustained threat following the immediate seize of the weapon.

In addition to the letter on Tuesday, CMSD tells me an email as well as a school portal message was sent out to families on Wednesday.

"Because they're getting their a** kicked. Now it's damage control. There's no proactivity here. There's no accountability," Cleveland Ward 10 Councilmember Mike Polensek.

Not kept in the loop, though, seems to be Polensek.

Oliver H. Perry School sits in his ward.

"Outrageous. If it wasn't for a parent calling me today (Wednesday) to inform me of what transpired, I would never know. No notification from the Cleveland Police Department. No notification from CMSD. It's become very clear to me that this system, the school system, is not well managed," Polensek said.

Polensek said he's been notified of incidents as such in the past.

"I can see over time how things have changed. We're getting less information. There's been less information shared with those of us who hold office, represent our neighborhoods, parents," Polensek said.

He sent an email to CMSD Institutional Advancement Executive Director Leo Serrano shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, asking for answers.

It reads in part, "I don't have to tell you that I am completely pissed off about this incident and the handling of it, especially the notification. You and Dr. Morgan know I am a hands-on Councilman, and I am greatly concerned about violence in our neighborhood schools."

The response he received is the same information News 5 received.

"This is a serious incident that happened because adults did not follow our safety protocols. Those protocols work when they are followed, and those who do not follow them will be held fully accountable," CMSD tells us.

The school district's investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firearm's entry into the building identified a lapse in required screening procedures.

CMSD says it's taking the following immediate actions:



Additional security: "We will have additional CMSD Safety and Security personnel at OH Perry to support screening and school safety."

"We will have additional CMSD Safety and Security personnel at OH Perry to support screening and school safety." Consistent implementation of protocols: "We are reinforcing required metal detection and bag search procedures with staff and will monitor compliance to ensure those procedures are followed every day."

"We are reinforcing required metal detection and bag search procedures with staff and will monitor compliance to ensure those procedures are followed every day." Staff accountability: "Staff who failed to follow required procedures will be held accountable through the district’s disciplinary process."

The above response Polensek received is not enough for him, though.

"First of all, I'd like to know where the child is from. Are they trying to figure out where the gun came from? Whose gun was it? Who's doing the deep dive on this?," Polensek asked. "The guy across the hall, Mayor Bibb, runs the schools. He's got to get a handle on what's going on in the school system. He appoints the school board members and they appoint the CEO. He's got to draw the line in the sand and say enough's enough here. Too much is going on."

Initially, CMSD told families that Cleveland Police will investigate.

However, Cleveland Police confirms CMSD's police department is leading the investigation.

I asked Polensek: "Do you feel like CMSD investigating an incident within CMSD rather than the Cleveland Police Department may be diluting the investigation?"

"It not only dilutes, but there could be a cover up. You have to have independent reviews. You have to bring in outside people," Polensek said. "What else is going on that they're not telling us about, that is being suppressed? It's being covered up within the school system. They have an obligation to the parents, to the children, and to our community. There has to be transparency."