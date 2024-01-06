Safety, youth engagement, trust: just some of the new Mayor of Akron's top priorities

AKRON — The 63rd Mayor of the City of Akron has been on the job for five days. Tomorrow, Shammas Malik will be publicly sworn into office.

The public is invited to his swearing-in at 1 p.m. at E.J. Thomas Hall. To attend, you need to register here.

"I don't look like all the other mayors that have come by, right?" said Shammas Malik as News 5's Tessa DiTirro sat down with him in his new office on Friday.

Malik is the city's youngest mayor and the first person of color to hold the position. News 5 talked with the Mayor for a half hour about his goals while in office.

At the top of the conversation is safety in the city. In August, the community's sense of protection was shaken when a 7-year-old boy was shot while playing youth football.

"I remember exactly where I was when I got the text message about him being shot, I mean it just absolutely breaks your heart," said Malik.

One of the first changes Malik made was to include the Chiefs of the Akron Police and Fire Departments in his Mayor's cabinet.

"Whether it's a patrol car that's there or something else that's there. There was I think an issue, and I'm not throwing anyone under the bus, but I think there was a miscommunication in terms of scheduling that day that I think was part of the issue," said Malik.

He continued, "Officers are doing absolutely essential work, that's part of why we have to make sure they have the staffing and time to be able to do the things we need them to do."

In August, News 5 reported that American Medical Response, an EMS provider that transported patients to the hospital for the Akron Fire Department, stopped its services in the city.

"We are essentially doing twice as many hospital runs as we did 6 months ago. So, it's a huge issue. I think with the current class that's getting ready to start, hopefully by the summer we're in a place where we're not taxing our folks quite as much," said Malik.

To create a healthy pipeline of future firefighters and paramedics, Malik would like to see the city partner with high schools and colleges to create career programs.

"Some of the investments we're making on vehicles on training and other places I think they are going to pay dividends but some of this is longer term issues," said Malik.

During his tenure, Mayor Malik wants to draw more people downtown. He estimates 2,000 live downtown now.

"What I'd like to see if more growth in the residential. Some of this commercial office space can be converted. And we're talking to folks about the Beacon Journal building and about other buildings," said Malik.

On display in his office is a brick from his alma mater, Firestone High School, an Akron Public School. The building was rebuilt in 2016. Malik said the city needs to pay attention to North High School, the only APS school that hasn't had a facelift.

"You have kids but especially a lot of refugee and immigrant kids who are walking into a school, where there is stuff leaking out of the ceiling. It really is not acceptable," said Malik.

Outside of the classroom, Malik created a new city position called an "education strategist" that will work to make sure kids have something to do, "we really are going to be focused on that out-of-school time piece. So really the goal is to make sure every young person has something outside of the classroom that is grounding them, that's giving them purpose."

The 32-year-old wants to be accessible. Malik welcomes questions on social media and conversations when you see him around town. An engaging speaker, he can certainly talk, but his bigger goal is to listen.

"This is going to be government by the people. If we're going to do it together, everybody is going to have to roll up their sleeves and be a part of it. And the good thing is we have a really giving community, people want to give back," said Malik.

The first opportunity to join the conversation is Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. The city will hold a town hall at Garfield High School to discuss the beginning of the search for the next Chief of Police. All are welcome.