Salvation Army in Lorain seeks $100,000 as donations drop 40%

LORAIN, Ohio — As the cost of just about everything climbs, local families need help to survive, and the Salvation Army in Lorain has watched that need grow in recent years.

From toys to pantry staples and hot meals, the Salvation Army is busy. This holiday season, the Lorain Corps is trying to raise $100,000 to keep up with the demand.

"Since we have been here, we have experienced that the need keeps increasing year after year," Captain Shean Bolton said.

The organization is worried about meeting that need after a sharp drop in giving.

"As we say in the Salvation Army, need knows no season. But we are greatly concerned because since January we have seen the impact negatively on our financial overhead where the donations we used to receive have dropped by 40 percent," Bolton said.

Donations aren't the only thing needed. The Lorain Corps is also looking for volunteers and paid employees.

The Red Kettle Campaign is underway. In the Lorain service area, 20 locations need staffing, but Bolton says only five applications have been approved.

"We're looking for volunteers, not just for the kettles but also to assist with the Christmas Toy distribution," Bolton said.

Captain Tanish Bolton says donations to the Angel Tree Program will provide a little more than 1,000 children in Lorain with a toy this Christmas. A toy shop will be set up so parents can choose something special for their child.

"As a Christian, as a minister, we want everyone to feel that they're seen, they're heard and they're taken care of," Tanish Bolton said. She worries there may not be enough toys to go around.

"Most of the companies that I used in previous years, I have not been able to contact them and some of them have told me, 'No they can't do it this year,'" Tanish Bolton said.

There's a waitlist for Lorain families in need of toys this holiday season. The campaign to raise $100,000 to support the Lorain Salvation Army ends Dec. 24.

CLICK HERE for more information on donations and assistance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.