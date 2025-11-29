Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Salvation Army Red Kettle season is underway

People will be ringing bells next to Salvation Army kettles all across town for the 134th year.
CLEVELAND — People will be ringing bells next to Salvation Army kettles all across town for the 134th year.

The official Red Kettle Campaign started Friday, and this year, the Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland aims to raise $400,000.

Their goal is to fund services such as rent assistance, utility assistance, or after-school programs.

Salvation Army Capt. Travis Barton said the need doesn't stop when the holiday season is over.

"The fact is that, you know, the needs of Cuyahoga County, whether people are hungry or whether they're looking for a place to sleep or whatever the situation is— that doesn't change, because the seasons change. The Salvation Army is here, we've been here for more than 100 years, where, in multiple communities throughout the county," said Barton." We stand ready to assist and support whoever we can and whichever way we can.

