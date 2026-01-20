Sandusky, Huron issue water restriction advisories asking residents to use less water

The cities of Sandusky and Huron have issued advisories asking residents to use less water due to frozen intake pipes at their respective water plants, forcing them to draw from stored water.

According to the City of Sandusky, crews have been tackling heavy ice and working to restore water flow at the Big Island Water Works plant

"Due to the current critical conditions, the City is not taking in new raw water at this time, and all water use is being supplied from water already stored at the plant," the city said in a Facebook post.

The advisory was issued as a precaution to ensure there is enough water until the flow is restored.

"While crews are hopeful that conditions will improve, it is possible that the plant’s stored water supply could be exhausted before intake flow is restored. If that occurs, the City will immediately communicate next steps and any additional actions residents may need to take," the city said.

According to officials, there is no issue with water quality, and it remains safe to drink; the issue stems from the plant not being able to take in fresh water.

The City of Huron issued a similar advisory, stating that ice has also restricted water flow to the Huron Water Plant.

"Please REDUCE non-essential water use to help manage the demand on the system!" the city said in a Facebook post. "Crews have been working around the clock and throughout the weekend to restore normal operations!"