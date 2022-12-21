Santa, Mrs. Claus, Parma and GCRTA Transit Police spread cheer with holiday trolley

Christmas is just days away, and the City of Parma is getting into the holiday spirit.

Operation Kid Watch and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police partnered to have a holiday trolley stop by Monday with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

They've been doing community engagements like these for a while.

Santa and Mrs. Claus work with Operation Kid Watch to get children identification cards, and they also volunteer at other events.

Kids and parents alike are huge fans of their work and the fun that comes with it.

On Tuesday, the trolley visited Tower City in Cleveland.

The trolley goes all over Northeast Ohio, so keep your eyes peeled for its next stop.

