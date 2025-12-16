Save a life today: American Red Cross hosting its largest yearly blood drive in Cuyahoga Falls today

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Northern Ohio's largest blood drive begins Tuesday morning at the Sheraton Suites Cuyahoga Falls, marking the 17th year for the annual Cuyahoga Falls Holiday Blood Drive event.

It runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1989 Front St. in Cuyahoga Falls, with officials emphasizing the crucial timing as winter months create significant challenges for blood collection.

The American Red Cross is actively working to replenish its supply during a particularly difficult season.

End-of-year donors are often busy with holiday activities, while seasonal illnesses like flu and norovirus, combined with recent severe weather, have created an urgent need for donations.

To encourage participation, the American Red Cross is giving out a $15 Amazon Gift Card by email to all donors. Additional prizes including Amazon gift cards, TVs, AirPods and video gaming systems.

Santa will make appearances starting at 10:30 a.m. And will be there all day for photo opportunities and mingling. The event is sponsored by Summa Health, Sheraton Suites Akron Cuyahoga Falls and the city of Cuyahoga Falls.

All blood types are needed.

Donors can pre-register HERE or arrive in person.