Saving Soles: Akron Sneaker Academy uses shoes to fight youth violence

AKRON, Ohio — As Akron continues to deal with gun violence, Akron Sneaker Academy Founder Dominique Water hopes to save young kids through a new program called Saving Soles, which will use sneakers as its focus.

“We’re showing kids that no matter their environment, no matter their home life, they have value through the universal language of sneaker culture,” said Waters. "Saving Soles is really looking to re-imagine the youth violence space.”

Imagine an old pair of sneakers that you haven’t worn in years.

Some may be quick to toss them aside because of the shoe's scuffs and bruises. But Waters said he still sees their value.

That’s why he plans to use sneakers as a bridge to help more than 150 kids change how they see themselves, thanks to city and community-funded grants.

“A lot of our kids come from environments where it’s tough. They’re navigating a lot of uncertainty and there’s a negative perception on them. But they have value,” said Waters.

News 5 asked Waters what motivated him to launch this program.

“My brother was murdered. He was a victim of gun violence. Very senseless gun violence in our community, so that was just a really big moment in my life,” said Waters.

Instead of letting that pain define him, Waters is using it to help students like Eric Fletcher.

“All of the programs that Coach Dom has had like you can express yourself and it makes you feel seen a lot,” said Fletcher. “I just love the program, all the people, especially like the coaches and stuff they’ve been really great. Everything.”

Aside from restoring their sneakers, Waters said there will be an opportunity for kids to release what’s on their mind, talk about their perspective on violence and the story behind their shoes.

News 5 asked Waters what his brother would say if he knew about this program.

“I think he would be so excited and proud, but also his spirit would be a part of something like this because he cared about young people so deeply, and so I carry that into this mission as well,” said Waters.

The workshop is expected to start the first week of April, with close to 70 fourth and fifth-grade boys at Leggett CLC in Akron.