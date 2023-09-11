School bus with nearly 2 dozen students inside overturns in Marlboro Township; no serious injuries reported

A school bus transporting 22 students from Marlington High School and Middle School overturned Monday afternoon in Marlboro Township; police say no one was seriously injured, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

It happened by Columbus Road NE near the Beeson Street NE intersection.

Police said that while no serious injuries were reported, the bus driver and several students "experienced minor lacerations and contusions" and were taken to the hospital, the ABJ reported.

The bus rolled over when it failed to negotiate the curve while making a left-hand turn from Beeson Street onto Columbus Road NE. The bus struck a stop sign and two construction signs during the crash.

It's unknown how fast the bus was traveling at the time of the rollover.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.