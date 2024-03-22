School secretary arrested for stealing over $30,000 in cancer fundraising money for dying principal

LYNDHURST, Ohio — A Brush High School secretary is facing felony charges after police said she stole tens of thousands of dollars from a cancer fundraiser for a dying principal.

Bevolved Brush High School principal Michael Fording lost his battle with cancer in November. Leading up to his death, his long-time secretary 40-year-old, Staccie LaRiccia, decided to host a 5K fundraiser for him in October. The 5K was to raise money for colon cancer prevention at university hospitals and to help Fording’s family offset medical expenses, but Lyndhurst Police said LaRiccia had other plans for the money.

“They found out no donation was ever made,” said Detective Lt. Michael Scipione.

Scipione said the primary investigation found LaRiccia raised well over $30,000 and, instead of donating it, stole and spent all the money on food and entertainment. She was arrested on theft by deception felony charges. Scipione said the fording family caught on to LaRiccia after UH told them they never received a donation.

"They are upset," said Scipione. "Miss LaRiccia was Principal Fording's personal administrative assistant. He was instrumental in hiring her and obviously in a position of trust and during his time of declining health family of course became close with Miss LaRiccia and it hit hard."

News 5 went to LaRiccia's house to see if she wanted to share her side of the story, but she didn’t answer. The South Euclid Lyndhurst School District instead sent this statement saying quote:

The South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools acknowledges and expresses sadness as we were informed of a criminal investigation involving a non-district sponsored event, ‘Fight for Fording 5K.’ At this point in time, there is no indication that district funds were involved in the ‘Fight for Fording 5K’ and encourage the public to allow the investigation to run its course. The district is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and no further comment will be made because of the pending criminal investigation.The enduring legacy of Mike Fording’s kindness, professionalism, and love for the SEL Schools will ultimately prevail despite what has occurred here, and will allow those who truly loved him, to remain joined with his family, in the journey of remembrance and honoring this wonderful man.



“It’s an unfortunate event," Scipione added. "It’s kind of disheartening what she did and our intention is to get those money that were taken back into the hands of those that the money was raised for."

Police said the investigation remains open and ongoing.

“We are still looking through financial records, and we are still looking to some possibility that there were other people involved.”