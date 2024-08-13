Sean Goe indicted on murder charges for death of Raychel Sheridan

Sean J. Goe, 26, has been indicted for the murder of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Raychel Sheridan, according to Stark County Common Pleas Court records.

Goe has been charged with the following counts:



Two counts of murder

One count of felonious assault

One count of burglary

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of grand theft

One count of gross abuse of a corpse

His arraignment is set for Aug. 16.

A bond of $1 million was set prior for the Plain Township man.

Goe was arrested in July after Canton sanitation workers found his girlfriend's missing body.

The Stark County Sheriff said the 26-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of a woman who was reported missing on July 2.

