$1 million bond set for man accused of allegedly killing girlfriend in Plain Township

A judge has set a bond of $1 million for a Plain Township man accused of allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Sean J. Goe, 26, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Canton Municipal Court records.

Records state that on or about June 30, Goe allegedly struck Raychel Sheridan, 24, in the head and body, which caused her death. He's accused of then using a vehicle to transport her corpse and dispose of it in a "trash receptacle."

Sheridan's mother reported her missing on July 2. Her body was found on July 3 by sanitation workers in Canton.

Goe was arrested on July 3 on outstanding warrants for domestic violence.

A pre-trial hearing was set for July 11.