Man charged with murder in connection with death of Raychel Sheridan

Charges have been filed against a Plain Township man for the death of his girlfriend, Raychel Sheridan, 24, last month.

The suspect, 26-year-old Sean J. Goe, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to Canton Municipal Court records.

Records state that on or about June 30, Goe allegedly struck Sheridan in the head and body, which caused her death. He's accused of then using a vehicle to transport her corpse and dispose of it in a "trash receptacle."

Sheridan's mother reported her missing on July 2. Her body was found on July 3 by sanitation workers in Canton.

Goe was arrested on July 3 on outstanding warrants for domestic violence. He's behind bars being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

He has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.