Search for missing Cleveland teen continues; police believe he is in danger

CLEVELAND — Fifteen-year-old Keshaun Williams is missing.

"I'm scared," said Sherice Snowden, his mother.

The last time she talked to her son was at about 10:30 p.m. on June 17.

Police said Williams was at a house party in the area of Fleet and Gertrude avenues.

"This is not right, it's just very unlike him, and it's very alarming," Snowden added. She filed a police report on June 20.

"Cleveland started by entering this individual as a missing person; that's a baseline. Then all of a sudden, they get some more information, then they escalate up to an endangered missing person, and then they get more information and say, 'OK, we need to sound the alarm at this point; this is now an Amber Alert,' and so they followed the right protocol in doing that," said John Majoy, chairman of the Northeast Ohio Amber Alert Committee as well as the Newburgh Heights police chief.

The Amber Alert went out on June 24.

"It's not totally unusual, but the majority of our Amber Alert cases are normally it's happened within a couple of hours, not a couple of days, but again you can't discount the fact that they didn't know then what they know now," explained Majoy.

During the investigation, Cleveland Police discovered information that the teenager may have been abducted, which led to the Amber Alert.

"When people think of an Amber Alert, they think that a van pulls up at a bus stop and snatches a kid and takes off; that would be an Amber Alert, you have witnesses and everything else, but they're not always like that," said Majoy.

Majoy said some criteria must be met before an Amber Alert is issued.

The person must be under 18 years old. Law enforcement must determine that the child is in danger. There must be enough descriptive information about a suspect, and there must be enough descriptive information that an emergency broadcast will help.

Since 2014, there have been 35 Amber Alerts in our area. Williams is the 35th.

Majoy said 34 juveniles have been found.

Police are working to find the 35th while his mother is begging for help.

"Please, please let my child come home; this is all I have," said Snowden.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

