Cleveland Police looking for missing endangered 15-year-old last seen June 17

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help locating an endagered 15-year-old male who has been missing for a week.

Keshaun Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His hair is braided to the back with shaved sides.

He was last seen on June 17 at a house party in the area of Fleet and Gertrude Avenues. He was wearing black jogging pants, a t-shirt and gray and red Jordan tennis shoes.

According to police, a preliminary investigation causes authorities to believe this case is a possible abduction. Keshaun may be or may have been traveling in a black SUV (pictured below) with an unknown person.

Cleveland Police

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

