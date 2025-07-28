Security enhanced as Medina County Fair opens

MEDINA, Ohio — It's back. A one-week tradition that dates back 180 years is open for business again: the Medina County Fair.

It's the biggest event in the county, attracting thousands of people for rides, music, fun, livestock shows, and much more at the Medina County Fairgrounds.

For law enforcement, safety and security are the top priority. Sgt. Mike Lyon said the Medina County Sheriff's Office works on security details all year.

For the first time, a Mobile Command Unit—complete with a full dispatch center—will be on site. Multiple security cameras positioned throughout the fairgrounds will be tied directly into the huge vehicle.

"We're going to have 24/7 access to that as well and live time feeds, so that way we can get quicker responses and more direct responses to where we see issues or concerns," Lyon said.

A portable Verizon cell tower was also brought in this year to enhance connectivity for law enforcement and the public.

Deputies are also acutely aware of the events that occurred over the weekend at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

After the Summit County Fair had closed for the evening on Saturday, there was a shooting in the parking lot of the fairgrounds in Tallmadge.

A 17-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital. No arrests have been made in the case, according to Summit County Chief Bill Holland.

Lyon said the incident in Summit County doesn't change security plans for the Medina County Fair.

"The events that occurred in Summit County, and other events that have been happening recently, all of those were already pre-planned into our safety plan for the last year. These are things that we were always constantly thinking about— the what if," Lyon said.