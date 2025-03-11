There was another shooting at this troubled Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio — Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls from people inside an Akron bar on Archwood Avenue reporting a shooting.

"My friend got shot," one caller told an operator. When the dispatcher asked if the caller knew who the shooter was, she said, "No, They came in the bar and ran."

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old security guard, was shot in the shoulder.

He drove himself to Summa Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not identified any suspects.

The bar in the Firestone Park neighborhood has changed names over the years, but it has been known most recently as The Pour House, and the Office Bar and Grille. Police told News 5 that the spot has been a source of trouble, including fights, loud noise complaints and multiple shootings over the last few years.

Kathy Klein lives near the bar and said the weekend shooting is the latest terrifying incident to leave her rattled.

"Same thing, new year, same problems," Klein said.

Klein first spoke to News 5 in March of 2024 after gunfire erupted, startled her out of sleep and bullets pierced the wooden fence along her home.

"I heard a lot of gunshots and it sounded like two different guns firing," she said last year.

In that case, police said there was an altercation inside the bar followed by gunfire outside of it. Forty-one-year-old Roland Williams was found shot and killed a few blocks away.

Since then, Klein has continued to worry about the potential for more violence and said she "was not surprised at all" when another shooting happened Sunday.

After the 2024 homicide, News 5 discovered eight other cases of shots fired at the bar's address between November of 2022 and the spring of 2024.

In some cases, people were injured. In others, no one was struck by the bullets.

Records released by Akron police show two other cases of shots fired since that time along with the shooting that injured the security guard.

Councilman Johnnie Hannah said all the gunfire is worrisome.

"Liquors and guns usually result in some type of behavior that ends up with shooting someone or starting a fight," Hannah said.

The city of Akron is taking steps that could effectively shut down the bar.

According to City Prosecutor Craig Morgan, the city has objected to renewing the liquor permit at the property and to the permit holder's attempt to divest her interest and transfer it to a new owner.

A hearing before the Division of Liquor Control is scheduled for April 4.

Hannah says he supports efforts to monitor the bar more closely and potentially close it down.

"You have to listen to the residents in our wards and they've been crying for the last two years to shut that bar down," Hannah said.

Meanwhile, Klein said she'll continue to take precautions, such as standing back and listening for possible altercations, when she takes her dog outside.

She's hoping for change and an end to the gunshots.

"I would love to see that location become another kind of business that's more conducive to a neighborhood," Klein said.