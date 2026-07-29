Semi-trucks crossing Lake Erie? A deal is in motion.

CLEVELAND — In 2028, semi-trucks could be crossing Lake Erie. Well, their trailers, at least.

The Port of Cleveland and Milo Harbour Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that could reshape cross-border cargo movement in the Great Lakes.

The truck ferry will provide cargo service between Northeast Ohio and Southern Ontario, offering companies a faster alternative to one of the continent's busiest border crossings.

According to a statement from the port, the proposed project would establish a terminal at Milo Harbour in Wheatley, Ontario, with a direct connection to Cleveland.

The service is expected to accommodate upwards of 300 truckloads per day, round-trip. A one-way trip is estimated at 2-3 hours, according to the Port of Cleveland. With no traffic, a civilian vehicle takes about three-and-a-half hours to drive from Cleveland to Wheatley.

"This new service further solidifies the Port of Cleveland as a leader in providing innovative services within the Great Lakes maritime trade," said Port of Cleveland chief operating officer David Gutheil in a statement. "We are proud to partner with Milo Harbour, who shares our vision to seek solutions that build the maritime trade relationship between Ohio and Canada."

The Port of Cleveland said that once cargo arrives, it will have immediate access to the port's highway and rail connections, which reach about half of the U.S. population within a 500-mile radius.

A goal of the project is to strengthen supply chain resilience across both areas, reducing dependence on congested highways and rail networks.

"This project represents a strategic opportunity for Wheatley, as well as the province of Ontario and all of Canada," said Milo Harbour's project director, Kieran Stewart, in a statement. "The team at Milo Harbour Inc. are committed to supporting Ontario and Canada's plan to diversify trade and ensure our supply chains are stronger than ever. Along with our partners at the Port of Cleveland, we are becoming part of the solution to build Fortress North America."