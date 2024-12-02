'Several hundred' juveniles caused disturbance at WinterLand

CLEVELAND — According to the Cleveland Division of Police, groups of juveniles caused a disturbance in Public Square after the WinterLand event ended Saturday night.

Cleveland police said several hundred unaccompanied juveniles were told to disperse while officers worked to maintain order in the area.

Police say it collaborated with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, RTA PD and Violence Interrupters to address the situation and ensure public safety.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

This year, the city of Cleveland said anyone under 18 years old must have a parent or guardian with them if they were attending the WinterLand celebration.

No further information has been released.