Several Northeast Ohio restaurants require dine-in customers be fully vaccinated

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — From the moment you arrive at Mojo in Cleveland Heights, you are quickly reminded safety is key and proof of vaccination is your key that gets you inside.

“My staff and I are static while guests are coming and going,” said Mojo owner Michael Herschman. “I don’t know where they’ve been.”

Herschman said all of his employees are fully vaccinated, so months ago he decided that his customers should be the same.

“We’ve actually increased business,” said Herschman. “We get people that are here sometimes two and three times a week, stopping in for a drink and a bite because they know it’s a pretty cool safe place you can go.”

Tables are still spread out and air purifiers are stationed throughout the restaurant.

Herschman said he's received a bit of slack from some customers, but he isn't pressured.

“Sorry I’m trying to make it safe,” said Herschman. “Sorry I’m trying to protect my workers and guests, and I’m sorry that you don’t agree.”

Mojo is among the list of several Northeast Ohio restaurants requiring customers to prove that they’ve been vaccinated in order to dine-in, including Acqua Di Luca, Luca West, Luca Italian Cuisine, Felice Urban Cafe and Toast.

Ohio Restaurant Association President John Barker said about 3200 Ohio restaurants closed their doors during the pandemic, while safety is important some restaurants can’t risk losing money.

“What a terrible position to be in as a small business owner, you’re kinda damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” said Herschman. “It’s a tough position, we tell everyone to base it on your clientele.”

Herschman though said he’d rather risk losing money than losing employees or loyal customers to coronavirus.

“I’m not going to take the risk,” said Herschman. “Look where we are today, look at the caseload, we can do better than this.”

