Several taken into custody after break-in at historic Rockefeller Building in Cleveland

News 5 photojournalist, David Kraska
CLEVELAND — Several people were taken into custody after breaking into the historic Rockefeller building early Tuesday morning.

Superior Avenue was littered with broken glass and a few heavy boards that were on the windows of the building.

A portion of Superior Avenue was shut down for several hours while a clean-up crew brought in a street sweeper to clean up the mess.

Cleveland Police have not shared any more information at this time, but we will update this story as we learn more.

