Several taken into custody after break-in at historic Rockefeller Building in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Several people were taken into custody after breaking into the historic Rockefeller building early Tuesday morning.
Superior Avenue was littered with broken glass and a few heavy boards that were on the windows of the building.
A portion of Superior Avenue was shut down for several hours while a clean-up crew brought in a street sweeper to clean up the mess.
Cleveland Police have not shared any more information at this time, but we will update this story as we learn more.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.